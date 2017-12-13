Firm hopes to make it third time lucky after award nomination

Peterlee claims management firm Auxillis is hoping to stroll off with the honours after being shortlisted for the North East Contact Centre awards for the third year running.

The firm is in the running for the Contact Centre of the Year (over 250 seats) category at the end of a year which has seen new business wins, a large recruitment drive and the acquisition of additional premises.

The North East Contact Centre Awards will take place on February 2, showcasing and rewarding the exceptional talents and achievements made by both front line and support staff across North East contact centres.

All entrants face stringent judging by a panel of industry experts, ensuring that the winners of the 12 categories truly are the best of the best.

Auxillis Operations Director, Susan Howe commented: “We are thrilled to once again be shortlisted for the final stages of the North East Contact Centre Awards – this announcement marks three years in a row.

“It is a great honour to be recognised amongst our peers for the great work and dedication that every team member of Auxillis shows.”

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced at a ceremony at the Ramside Hall Hotel, near Durham.

The event is hosted by Make It Sunderland and delivered by She’s Gott It! Events with a range of sponsors including greenbean by NRG, EC Outsourcing and Go North East.

This year sees the addition of three new categories- Outstanding Contribution to the Community, Recruitment Champion and North East Contact Centre of the Year - Under 50 Seats.