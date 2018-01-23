First phase of Hartlepool Marina waterfront plans win council backing

Two schemes totalling £1.4m to kick-start the transformation of the former Jacksons Landing site in Hartlepool have been given the go-ahead by enthusiastic councillors.

A park around the edge of the site at The Highlight and creation of a watersports hub with Hartlepool Marina Ltd will mark the start of work on Hartlepool Borough Council’s ambitious Waterfront programme.

An example of a linear park in New York

Both short-term projects received the backing of the council’s joint Finance and Policy and Regeneration Services Committee which met yesterday.

They are designed to start to attract people to the area while longer-term proposals are developed for the site.

The park will be part of works to improve the public space with new planting, seating and lighting.

Denise Ogden, the council’s director of regeneration and neighbourhoods, said: “We are looking at the creation of a linear park and sculpture trail around the boundary of the site and some much-needed green space within the centre of Hartlepool to provide a pleasant walking environment and community platform for the water based events in the marina whilst looking at the longer term development as the site progresses.”

The watersports hub will see a base for accessing water activities set up behind the Jacksons Wharf pub and run by Hartlepool Marina’s On Water Training brand.

Former Olympic Games press cabins and containers will be used as a reception and changing and marketing facilities.

On Water Training is currently based behind the marina lock office near Navigation Point but it wants to expand.

Work is planned to start in September after this year’s Waterfront Festival.

Councillors praised the design of the two interim schemes.

Council leader and chair of the finance committee Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher said: “I think it will attract people. It really is about marketing the site.”

Coun Alan Clark said: “We have got work going on in Seaton, Church Street and Church Square and now also this at the waterfront.”

Coun Shane Moore said: “Just looking at the designs I’m really pleased with it. It looks lovely.”

Coun Marjorie James said the plans were exciting and urged the council to keep any surfacing removed to be retained for future use or sale.

Coun Leisa Smith said: “I agree it’s a really good design.”