First phase of Hartlepool Waterfront regeneration project set for go-ahead

Plans to start work on the first phase of the Hartlepool Waterfront regeneration project are being recommended for approval.

Hartlepool Borough Council aims to transform the former Jacksons Landing site and surrounding area as part of the landmark project.

Former Jacksons Landing site. Picture Hartlepool Borough Council.'

A decision is to be made by the council planning committee on whether to approve proposals for ‘phase one’ of the project which includes the creation of a public realm area, lighting and street furniture.

A report from planning officers recommends councillors give the plans the go-ahead at the meeting on Wednesday morning.

The long-term plan for the council is to develop the Hartlepool Waterfront as a landmark destination with a mix of civic, cultural, leisure and visitor attractions.

This would complement the restaurants, cafes, bars and shops within the wider Hartlepool Marina area.

A report from senior planning officer Jane Tindall said: “It is considered that the proposed development will enhance the leisure and tourism offer of Hartlepool Marina, having a positive impact on the environment.

“The public realm works encompassing the site will encourage the future redevelopment of the site to enhance the quality of the environment and visitor experience. “

One letter of objection has been received to the plans raising concerns over parking, the lack of a cycle route and whether private enterprises would support the work.

A design statement from the council said the first phase is to set the scene for the work to come.

It said: “The provision of a good quality public realm to the site indicates the local authority’s intent to invest in the site and encourage such development.

“The public realm is intended to provide the setting to future development on the Waterfront site, including an open air events space.

“The Waterfront is Hartlepool Borough Council’s key development site on the marina and is a core element of the town’s regeneration programme. “

A joint meeting of the council’s finance and policy and regeneration services committees previously agreed to allocate £1.445 million from the authority’s regeneration schemes budget for the project.

The plans also state the council’s intention to demolish an existing electrical substation located to the south of the site and rebuild a new substation to the north of the site.

The site was previously home to Jackson’s Landing Factory Shopping Outlet from 1994 to 2004 and has subsequently been used as the venue for the Waterfront Festival as well as a range of other events and activities.

A decision will be made by Hartlepool Council planning committee at its meeting on Wednesday, October 31, at the Civic Centre from 10am.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service