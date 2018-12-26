Five taken to hospital after Boxing Day morning house fire

Five people were taken to hospital after a kitchen fire broke out in a house in the early hours of today.

Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to Berwick Street in Seaton Carew at 5.24am to a report of a house fire and sent two of its appliances from Stranton Fire Station to the scene.

Five people were transferred to hospital by ambulance after suffering from the affects of smoke inhalation.

The kitchen of the house was badly damaged by fire and heat, with both floors of the property left damaged by smoke.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were sent in to put out the fire using a hose reel.

The team then used a fan to clear the house of fumes.

A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 5.34am from the fire brigade to attend a house fire in Berwick Street, Seaton Carew.

"We sent two ambulances and took five patients to James Cook University Hospital."