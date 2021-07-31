Five tonnes of hay destroyed in fire at Billingham farm
Several tonnes of hay went up in smoke in a fire on a farm near Billingham.
Cleveland Fire Brigade responded to the incident at Low Stotfold Farm just off the A19 Southbound.
It happened at around 7pm on Friday, July 30.
At its height four fire engines were on the scene from Billingham Hartlepool and Stockton fire stations.
Firefighters built a dam using on site water supplies to help battle the blaze.
Five tonnes of valuable hay were destroyed by fire and one side of a barn was also damaged by fire.
One straw spreader engine compartment and cables of a tanker were damaged by the fire.
Guttering to the barn also suffered heat damage.
The brigade spent around two hours putting the fire out and making sure it was safe.
The incident came to an end at 9.10pm.
There is no information yet as to how the fire started.