Foggy morning slowing down traffic as bleak weather sets in

Drivers were facing tricky conditions this morning as fog and low cloud hung over the region's roads.

A few sharp showers are also possible this morning, but warm, bright spells are expected through the afternoon with temperatures up to 20C.

Outbreaks of rain will arrive in the early evening, turning heavy in places, but they will ease as the hours go on.

Winds are expected to strengthen later into the night, with cloud and rain arriving and temperatures down to 4C.

Friday is forecast to be a very windy day with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. Rain may persist all day in some western areas, whilst eastern areas are likely to see dry periods. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday is for further rain Saturday, often heavy with strong winds. It is expected to be brighter but cooler on Sunday with winds easing, although a few showers possible.

It is expected to be dry for much of Monday, but with rain arriving later.