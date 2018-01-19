Football-mad youngster goes on the run for Hartlepool United

A football-mad youngster went on the run for his beloved club as he did his bit to help save Hartlepool United.

Leo Allen, five, completed two laps of the Victoria Park pitch to raise funds for the club's fundraising effort.

Leo raised 650 for Pools.

Donations have been coming in from across the world over the last two weeks after it was revealed Pools needed to raise £200,000 to stave off the threat of administration.

St Helen's Primary School pupil Leo wanted to do his bit, and his efforts at the Vic raised another £650 for the cause.

Mum Natasha Rumble works in the catering cabins inside the ground on matchdays.

She said: "Everyone is rallying round to help the club and Leo just wanted to do his bit.

Leo regularly attends Pools games.

"He saw the club's mascot, H'Angus the Monkey, collecting money in Morrison's last week and asked why he was doing it, and when I explained what was happening, he wanted to do whatever he could to help.

"Initially we planned a sponsored bike ride, but then this idea came to us.

"He said he really enjoyed it and didn't find it difficult, although he did seem a bit tired towards the end!"

Leo was joined at Victoria Park by twin sister Lillie-Mae, with the event organised by Pools food and beverages manager Alan Cockrill.

Pools are set to take on Wrexham at Victoria Park tomorrow.

Natasha, meanwhile, will be working at the ground tomorrow for the sell-out fixture with Wrexham, and along with many other members of staff, she will be doing so free of charge.

Leo regularly goes to Pools games with his dad, Peter Allen, and granddad, David King.

Natasha, of Telford Close, has told of her pride that her son has done his bit.

She added: "It's absolutely brilliant that he wanted to get involved.

"We're really pleased with the amount he raised and hopefully it can help.

"The response was fantastic."