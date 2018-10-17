Former Hartlepool care home to be demolished after being targeted by thieves and vandals

A former care home in Hartlepool is set to be demolished after numerous incidents of ‘theft and vandalism’ in recent years.

Hartlepool Borough Council has received an application for approval of the demolition of the former St Bridget’s Care Home in Stockton Road.

The two storey 19-bedroomed former care home is adjacent to St Cuthbert’s Church.

A report on the demolition by ecological consultant Ruth Hadden said the care home is in a ‘dangerous condition’ due to vandalism.

Andrew Gillingham from the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle submitted the application for demolition which said there had been numerous incidents at the site since it closed.

It said: “The building has fallen into a derelict state and has been subject to vandalism and theft over a number of years.”

A report details the building is in a mixed condition and has been empty for around 10 years.

The site will be leveled and any void will be filled in following the demolition.

Back in 2007 the nursing home was subject to 2ft of flooding in its basement after heavy rain in the area.

It is expected work on the demolition would start on October 25 and be complete by December 7.