Former Pools boss calls for openess from Hartlepool United over financial crisis

Former Hartlepool United manager Chris Turner is backing fans’ efforts to save it from going bust - but has called for openness from the club over the extent of its finances.

Pools supporters are trying to raise £200,000 to prevent the club from going into administration by January 25.

Turner praised the efforts of supporters who are rallying around to try to save the club and offered to do whatever he can.

“I think the supporters have been magnificent. I will do anything possible to try to help in any shape or form.”

Former boss Turner says the long term picture for the club is much less clear as it looks for a buyer.

He said: “I feel very saddened by it all. Having worked for [former owners] IOR for about nine or ten years you knew exactly how it was run and knew it was run down to the penny.”

But he said the fans need to know the full picture of how much the club needs to survive beyond January 25.

It is understood the £200,000 is primarily needed to pay player and staff wages and other bills that are due.

Turner added: “The fans should be told the true scale of the picture and what is required to keep the club alive without going into administration.

“Is it a lost cause or can it be saved?”

Turner had two spells at Victoria Park. He was manager between 1999 and 2002 and returned as director of football between 2006 and 2011, serving as the manager for his final 18 months.

He said of the importance of the club to the town: “The town needs to have a football club. It’s imperative they keep it alive.

“To some people Hartlepool United is their life.”

An independent report in 2007 showed football league status was worth between £5m and £10m to the local economy.