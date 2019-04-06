Four fire crews called to early-hours blaze at Hartlepool home

A Hartlepool house has been left damaged following a fire in the early hours of today.

Crews from Stranton, Headland and Billingham fire stations were called to the blaze shortly after 1am on Saturday.

The living room of the property, on the town's Hart Lane, has been left "100% fire damaged", while the first floor and ground floor are said to be "heavily damaged" by smoke.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed to the Mail that everybody in the property was accounted for and that no one needed to be rescued.

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed that they did not attend the incident.