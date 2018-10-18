Free buses to spectacular show in Ward Jackson Park

A spectacular outdoor theatre production will light up Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Park tomorrow.

Hundreds of people are expected to head to the park for The Glass Ceiling which marks 100 years since the first British women were given the right to vote.

Council chiefs are laying on free buses which will pick up drip off visitors from various stops in and around the town centre.

The performance uses innovative staging and pyrotechnics, new music, writing and aerial performance to create a gritty and evocative depiction of the struggle to gain the vote and break through ‘the glass ceiling.’

The performers move in and among the audience who are required to stand throughout the performance.

It is produced by theatre company Periplum which previously created outdoor theatre performance Homecoming on the Headland in 2014 to mark the 100th anniversary of the bombardment of the Hartlepools.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “Anyone who saw Periplum’s outstanding performance on the Headland four years ago will know that this new outdoor performance is one which is definitely not to be missed.

“The struggle for votes for women was one of the most momentous chapters in our history and in this centenary year I hope people will come along to celebrate that achievement and to share in what I’m sure will be a powerful and memorable event.”

The Glass Ceiling starts at 8.30pm and the performance lasts around an hour.

It is free but for safety reasons no dogs or bicycles are allowed within the performance site and parents are advised that the show is not recommended for children aged under eight.

The council is running two 60-seater, low-floor entry yellow buses to and from the event on a first-come, first-served basis. The two buses will collect and drop off as follows:

To the event

• 7.35pm and 8.05pm Stockton Street, in front of H&M store.

• 7.38pm and 8.08pm Marina Way, Asda.

• 7.41pm and 8.11pm Marina Way, National Museum of the Royal Navy.

• 7.45pm and 8.14pm Victoria Road, Wilkinson’s.

• 7.55pm and 8.19pm Drop-off at The Parade.

Return Route

• 9.35pm (and 10.05pm if required) Pick up at The Parade.

• 9.45pm (and 10.15pm if required) Stockton Street, in front of H&M.

• 9.48pm (and 10.18pm if required) Marina Way, Asda.

• 9.51pm (and 10.21pm if required) Marina Way, National Museum of the Royal Navy.

• 9.55pm (and 10.25pm if required) Victoria Road, Wilkinson’s.