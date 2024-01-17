Freers Askew Bunting reinforces community ties with Hartlepool Cricket Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
This renewal strengthens a thriving partnership between the firm and club to further support sporting excellence.
David JB Thompson, junior chair of Hartlepool Cricket Club, shared his enthusiasm by saying: “On behalf of the Junior Section of Hartlepool Cricket Club, I am immensely pleased that Freers Askew Bunting Solicitors have extended their sponsorship for another two years.
"Their support is invaluable, especially in fostering junior cricket for girls and boys at our club.
"Special thanks to Andrew Dixon for his dedicated support as secretary of the junior section.
"The display of Freers Askew Bunting’s new branding on our junior cricket clothing in the 2024 season is eagerly awaited.”With a long history and recent expansion of its Hartlepool office, Freers Askew Bunting's sponsorship demonstrates its deep connection to the area and its commitment to nurturing young talent.
The firm’s involvement goes beyond traditional legal services, demonstrating a keen interest in the growth and development of local sports teams and community organisations.Andrew Dixon, director at Freers Askew Bunting, said, “Continuing our support for the Hartlepool Cricket Club's junior section aligns perfectly with our core values.The junior section, home to nearly 200 aspiring cricketers, represents the spirit and potential of our youth. Being part of their journey is an honour and we anticipate great achievements in the seasons ahead.”This sponsorship follows Freers Askew Bunting's philosophy of active community engagement, showcasing their dedication not only as legal professionals but as key contributors to the local community’s growth and wellbeing.