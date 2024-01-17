Freers Askew Bunting reinforces community ties with Hartlepool Cricket Club

Showcasing their commitment to their local community, Freers Askew Bunting Solicitors is delighted to announce the continuation of its sponsorship of Hartlepool Cricket Club’s junior section.

This renewal strengthens a thriving partnership between the firm and club to further support sporting excellence.

David JB Thompson, junior chair of Hartlepool Cricket Club, shared his enthusiasm by saying: “On behalf of the Junior Section of Hartlepool Cricket Club, I am immensely pleased that Freers Askew Bunting Solicitors have extended their sponsorship for another two years.

"Their support is invaluable, especially in fostering junior cricket for girls and boys at our club.

From left, David JB Thompson and Andrew Dixon.

"Special thanks to Andrew Dixon for his dedicated support as secretary of the junior section.

"The display of Freers Askew Bunting’s new branding on our junior cricket clothing in the 2024 season is eagerly awaited.”With a long history and recent expansion of its Hartlepool office, Freers Askew Bunting's sponsorship demonstrates its deep connection to the area and its commitment to nurturing young talent.