Freezing fog, snow and ice alerts remain in place for North East - drivers, passengers and pedestrians warned to take care and be prepared for potential disruption

The North East is in the grip of a big freeze today as drivers and anyone travelling is warned of potential disruption.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for both freezing fog and snow and ice today.

Who had to do this this morning?

The freezing fog warning is in place until 11am today, with weather experts warning drivers and anyone travelling to expect slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

The agency said there is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights and probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, with pedestrians also warned to take care.

A warning for snow and ice is in place from 6pm today until 12pm tomorrow.

The Met Office yellow weather warning statement reads: "Ice and snow likely to bring travel disruption over parts of north and east Scotland and England during Thursday night and Friday morning.

"What to expect: Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."