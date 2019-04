Some of the these titles are admittedly more famous than others and the list also features a couple of quirky if questionable inclusions.

1. A Song For Marion Legendary names Terence Stamp and Vanessa Redgrave, centre, led an impressive cast in a 2012 movie largely filmed in County Durham. Locations included Wheatley Hill.

2. Billy Elliot Easington Colliery doubled as fictional Everington in the 2000 movie about the boy from a mining community who dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer. The now demolished "A" streets provided the backdrop.

3. Boy on the Bicycle Hollywood director Ridley Scott's first movie was filmed in 1962 in Hartlepool, where he attended West Hartlepool College of Art, and is the reputed inspiration for his famous Hovis bread advert.

4. Career Girls Mike Leigh's 1997 movie, starring Mark Benton, Andy Serkis and the late ''Katrin Cartlidge, veered between Seaton Carew and London with scenes filmed at the toilet block on The Front and in West View Terrace.

