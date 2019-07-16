Full closure on A19 between Norton and Wolviston due to a serious incident
The A19 has been closed in both directions following a serious incident between Norton and Wolviston.
Cleveland Police were called to the scene of an accident on the A19 on the morning of Tuesday, July 16.
The A19 has been fully closed in both directions south bound between the A1027 road at Norton and the A689 road at Wolviston due to a serious incident.
At around 12.15pm full diversion details were reported for both the northbound and southbound closures of the A19. They have been published to m.highwaysengland.co.uk. They are different for both carriageways due to the location of the incident. Traffic is building and motorists are being told to expect delays in the surrounding area as emergency services deal with the incident.
The major road closure is expected to be in place for several hours so Cleveland Police and Highways England have urged drivers to find an alternative route until further notice. More details will follow.