Fund set up to help save Hartlepool United reaches almost £50,000

An online fundraising page set up in a bid to help Hartlepool United avoid administration is closing in on a major milestone.

Football supporters have now donated almost £50,000 to the beleaguered National League club.

The Just Giving Page alone has therefore raised nearly a quarter of the £200,000 Pools need to pay player and staff wages, as well as bills, on January 25.

Should the club not find that amount of money in the next 10 days, there is a real prospect it could be forced to call in administrators, which would incur a 10-point deduction, leaving Pools in real danger of a second successive relegation and with an uncertain short and long-term future.

The club is seeking a change in ownership, but in the meantime, supporters are doing what they can to keep the Victoria Park outfit alive.

Fan Rachel Cartwright set up the Just Giving page last Wednesday, when Pools' plight became clear.

As of this morning, the amount raised through the page stood at £45,759, with 2,059 people having donated to the cause.

Among those to have donated is gamer Loki Doki, who raised £2,396.09 with fellow players of the game Football Manager.

He posted on the page: "We did a three-hour live stream on Twitch playing Football Manager and the amazing FM community raised this incredible amount to help Hartlepool United.

"A HUGE thank you to everyone who donated."

Another of those who donated, Graeme Richardson, said: "What a response from the town. Plus a massive thank you to those not from Hartlepool."

Phil Turner added: "Really touched by all the support from other teams’ supporters, especially Boro fans. We can do this. Never say die!"

Kay Fogg wrote: "Southend United supporter, been there and were helped by many supporters, not just our own club's. Wish you every success in this challenge."

Dean Constantine said: "Big fan of football. I hope other football fans get on board. A real shame to see any club facing administration when there is so much money in the game."

Lesley Allen added: "Best of luck to you and your team. Had no change to donate at Gillingham game yesterday, so will donate now."

On Saturday, a big crowd is expected at Victoria Park for Pools' National League game against Wrexham on what has been designated as 'Save Pools Day'.

To donate to the cause, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savehartlepoolunitedfootballclub