Glass attacker jailed after leaving victim with cut ‘from eye to mouth’

A Hartlepool drinker who smashed a glass in the face of an 18-year-old man has been jailed for more than four years.

Kieron Jewson launched his unprovoked attack in the early hours in Reflections nightclub in Church Street, Hartlepool.

Kieron Jewson

His victim may be scarred for life and was forced to curtail his favourite sport of boxing.

Jewson approached his victim on the dance floor, prosecutor Paul Newcombe told Teesside Crown Court.

“He is reported to have asked the victim: ‘What have you been saying about our lass?’

“Jewson then hit his victim in the face with a pint glass, which shattered showering those nearby with broken glass.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court

“The victim thinks the glass was full, because he could smell lager.

“Jewson then followed up with what are described as five or six upper cuts.”

The victim suffered a 12cm cut from his left eye to his mouth, a shorter cut on the other side of his face, and a cut chin.

“The wounds were treated with Steri-Strips,” said Mr Newcombe.

“In a statement, the victim says he may be scarred for life and is very self-conscious about the visible injuries to his face.

“He says the scars make him feel like a victim and look like a criminal.

“The victim has had to stop boxing, and says he no longer feels confident going out in Church Street.”

Jewson, 28, of Bannockburn Way, Billingham, admitted wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on April 1, last year.

He has previous convictions for offences of violence.

Laurie Scott, defending, said in mitigation: “Mr Jewson was born in bred in Hartlepool, but he moved out of the area immediately after this incident.

“He is supported by friends and family in court today and has been able to provide references to the court, all of which shows this offence was out of character.

“His offending all but stopped when he met his partner in 2011.

“A few months before this incident they had their first child.

“This night out was their first as a couple following the birth, it was never meant to be a heavy drinking evening.

“Mr Jewson’s partner will find it hard to cope with their young child while he is away.”

Judge Peter Armstrong jailed Jewson for four years and eight months.

“There was no justification for what happened,” the judge told him.

“You attacked this young man of only 18 years in a serious way.

“You hit him full in the face with a glass causing serious injuries which will probably scar him for life.

“The main mitigation in this case is you had the courage and good sense to plead guilty at the earliest possible opportunity.

“I am obliged to pass the least sentence upon you, commensurate with the seriousness of the offence and the applicable sentencing guidelines.”