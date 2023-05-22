Grants on offer to community groups - with good causes in one Hartlepool area urged to apply

Community groups and organisations have until Wednesday, June 14, to apply for a grant of up to £2,500 from North Star Housing to fund a new project or activity which will enrich the areas that the social housing group operates in.Peter Locke, North Star’s head of communities, said: “We are pleased to offer our community grants funding again. We’re particularly interested in supporting projects which meet North Star’s strategic priorities.”

The group’s priorities are no poverty, good health and wellbeing, quality education as well as sustainable cities and Communities.“We will also give priority to projects which will benefit Belle Vue in Hartlepool, Evenwood and Cockfield in Teesdale, Stockton town centre, Gresham and Newport in Middlesbrough, Carlin How and Skinningrove in East Cleveland, and Thornaby.“We are always overwhelmed with the creativity and passion that groups put into their applications. We know that these grants can have a massive impact, and we really look forward to seeing the project ideas groups put forward.”Projects the scheme has previous helped include a three-week programme in partnership with the Foxwood Project and Groundwork North East and Cumbria to help young people to develop practical skills and build confidence.Groups wanting to apply must complete an online application and film a short video explaining the project and how it will benefit their community.