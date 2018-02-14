Great-grandmother raises hundreds of pounds for charity on milestone birthday

A Hartlepool great-great grandmother has thanked family and friends after helping to raise hundreds of pounds for research into dementia.

Marion Meade shunned presents when she turned 80 recently and instead asked for donations in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Around £300 was raised and has now been presented to the charity.

More than 70 family and friends attended Marion’s milestone birthday party which was held at AVenue in Lauder Street.

Her daughter Janet Armstrong made a post box for guests to leave a donation.

Marion, who lives at Hart Station, said: “When I sent the invitations out I said ‘no presents’ but if anyone wanted to they could donate to Alzheimer’s Research.

“I wish to thank everyone who came to the party for the beautiful cards and flowers.

“I am very happy with how much was raised and am very grateful to everyone who donated.”

She added: “I have done a lot of fundraising over the years but with it being a special birthday I thought of Altzheimer’s.

“It is something that is probably going to affect a lot of us in the future.”

Among the guests at the party were former colleagues from when Marion worked in social services as a home care manager.

Marion also worked for many years as a youth leader including with Blackhall Youth Club and many old faces from the club were also at the party.

Marion has three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Alzheimer’s Research UK are the UK’s leading Alzheimer’s research charity aiming to defeat dementia.