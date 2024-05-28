Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North East Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance crews were called to an incident in Hartlepool over the bank holiday weekend where one casualty was taken to hospital.

On Saturday, May 25, the Great North Air Ambulance’s critical care team were called to an incident in Everett Street, in Hartlepool, at 5.45pm after receiving reports that someone had had a fall.

A spokesperson for the Great North Air Ambulance said: “We had a doctor and paramedic respond on a rapid response vehicle and they arrived on scene at 6.04pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient, and the patient was taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew, accompanied by our team.”