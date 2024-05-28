Great North Air Ambulance called to Hartlepool incident over Bank Holiday weeeknd
On Saturday, May 25, the Great North Air Ambulance’s critical care team were called to an incident in Everett Street, in Hartlepool, at 5.45pm after receiving reports that someone had had a fall.
A spokesperson for the Great North Air Ambulance said: “We had a doctor and paramedic respond on a rapid response vehicle and they arrived on scene at 6.04pm.
“They worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient, and the patient was taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew, accompanied by our team.”
This was just one of 20 incidents that the Great North Air Ambulance responded to in the North East of England and Cumbria from Saturday, May 25, to Monday, May 27.
