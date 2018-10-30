Halloween party is a monster success for Hartlepool families

Families had a spooktacular time as a Hartlepool residents association’s Halloween party was a monster success.

The Bishop Cuthbert and Clavering Residents Association treated local residents to Saturday’s bash which was a sell out.

There were some fantastic costumes on show at the party.

Families wore frighteningly good fancy dress and enjoyed games and food at Hartfields Retirement Village on Bishop Cuthbert.

There was lots to enjoy including a disco, games, costume contest, face painting and children got goody bags to take home.

Association member Glen Hughes said: “There is not much for the kids to do so we thought it would be something nice to get the community together.

One of the fun games for children at the Bishop Cuthbert and Clavering Residents Association Halloween party

“It was amazing and just a nice feel good community event.

“The families were really over the moon with the event.

“It has been such a success that we are going to do a Christmas party.”

The association thanked Hartfields resident and residents association member Fran Charnock who was the driving force behind the party.

Facepainting proved popular with the guests at the party.

It also thanked Faces Galore for their amazing magic show and party games that kept the children entertained.

The association will be back at Hartfields on Saturday for a Community Coffee Morning at 10am. Hartlepool MP Mike Hill is due to attend.

Residents can look forward to a Christmas party which will be held in December.