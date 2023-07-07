News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool artist excels in international mental health awards

An artist has been ranked in the top four of an international mental health awards for her creative work across health and social care services.
By Madeleine RaineContributor
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:31 BST- 2 min read

Charmaine Twidale, 27, was ranked in the top four in the finals of the Design in Mental Health Awards, in the category of Art Installation of the Year, for the mural she produced at Hope House, in Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool.

Hope House supports adults living with a learning disability who may also have additional mental and physical health needs.

The event took place in Coventry and was attended by multi-million pound companies from across the globe.

Charmaine Twidale, who was ranked in the top four at the Design in Mental Health Awards.
Charmaine, co-production artist at health and social care company Cygnet, said: “I knew I was not going to win when I saw who I was up against. I did not even realise it was international, so that makes me even more proud.”

The artwork spans three walls and the ceiling to create a calm and relaxing atmosphere for its residents.

Charmaine spoke to residents about what gives them hope and together decided to create a countryside scene with a blossom tree to signify new beginnings and opportunities.

She first turned to art during the pandemic after feeling isolated and lonely.

The mural designed by Charmaine Twidale.

Charmaine said: "Art became my therapy and my calm. It helped my anxiety and helped me to express myself as an artist and person.

"It became a big part of my life again and I became Hope House’s personal artist.”

Dr Tony Romero, chief executive of Cygnet, said: “Across our health and social care services at Cygnet, we place great importance on the quality of our environments.

"We have long championed the importance of creativity in improving mental well-being and Charmaine is thoroughly deserving of her place as a finalist in the awards.

Part of the mural designed by Charmaine Twidale.

"She has transformed some of our environments and been responsible for bringing the therapeutic benefits of art to so many our service users.

"The partnership of co-production and creativity at Cygnet is inspiring and I am proud to see so many collaborations between service users and staff which Charmaine has overseen.”

Charmaine is determined to continue her creative work to ensure the environment across different health and social care services benefit those who are in their care.

