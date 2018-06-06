Hartlepool award winner Orangebox look to expand globally

Award winner Orangebox Training is going East.

Fresh from being named Most Promising New Business at the Hartlepool Business Awards, the firm is looking to cement its place in the North East and its expansion into the United Arab Emirates (UUAE).

Director Simon Corbett will be delivering its flagship course, Dynamic Deliveries, to teachers in schools in the UAE once again.

“Orangebox is currently working with two international schools in Dubai, delivering courses to groups of teachers to help build their confidence when it comes to communicating effectively in situations outside of the classroom,” he said.

“The original training went so well that we are flying back out there in the coming weeks to deliver more of the training and look to cascade it out through the school’s trust network.

“The aim going forward is to build similar relationships with international schools and academies nationally, across Europe, tapping in to the ongoing need for strong communicators within the education sector.

“I am immensely proud Orangebox Training was recognised by Hartlepool Business Forum.

Andy Steel, Hartlepool Business Awards Co-ordinator, said: “Orangebox are very much client focused and have achieved good customer feedback and built a solid reputation. They enjoy a steady growth through well-qualified staff who set out to engage with their audience.”