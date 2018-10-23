Hartlepool awards ceremony showcases ‘best in town’ - meet the winners

A variety of public art and new building projects in Hartlepool have been honoured for making the town a more attractive place.

Certificates and special awards were presented during Hartlepool Civic Society’s 36th Annual Awards, held at Greatham Community Centre, after seeking nominations from the public.

John Littlefair (left) from Hart Parish Council and Garry Gaffney (right) from Swandene Construction collect certificates for the White Hart wall restoration

The event was well attended by award winners, members and guests.

Civic society Secretary Valerie Lister said: “Following recent trends the nominations for the awards were not so numerous but the quality was again extremely high.

“This year there were a number of public art projects which enhance the borough – as well as the new buildings providing first-class provision for residents.”

Certificates were presented to Hart Parish Council, Swandene Construction and Punch Taverns for the restored stone wall at the White Hart Inn, in Hart.

Cleveland Fire Brigade heaquarters Endeavour House

The new Cleveland Fire Brigade headquarters, Endeavour House, on the Queen’s Meadow Business Park won the Hartlepool Civic Society Rose Bowl presented to Jan Brunton Dobson, Chair of Cleveland Fire Authority.

The society’s Special Award rose bowl for smaller projects went to enchanting Peter Pan and Tinkerbell tree sculptures in the Burn Valley made by Tommy Craggs.

The award was accepted by the Friends of Hartlepool Wild Green Spaces.

Artist Stuart Langley’s new Waves sculpture at Seaton Carew was named winner of the Tourist Potential Trophy.

The Tinkerbell and Peter Pan wood carvings in Burn Valley park

And the Boy and Bicycle sculpture at Hartlepool Transport Interchange, in tribute to the time director Ridley Scott spent in Hartlepool, received the runner-up trophy – the Order of Merit.

The Northern School of Art’s new building in Church Street, which is pivotal to the Church Street Regeneration Scheme, also received an award.

An extension in Hutton Avenue was also recognised.

Valerie added: “We had an enjoyable evening and the award winners were pleased that their work had been recognised by the Civic Society representing what is best in the community.”

Hartlepool Civic Society 2018 award winners

During the evening Dorothy Clark MBE received flowers in recognition of Greatham in Bloom winning the Gold Award and the trophy for best village, in this year’s Northumbria in Bloom Awards.

The Society always welcomes new members. To learn more email hpoolcivsociety@onetel.com