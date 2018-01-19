Hartlepool barman serving up charity night for beloved football team

A Hartlepool barman is hoping money will flow with the drinks at a charity night for Pools.

Jonathan Evans, has organised a fund-raising night in The Princess Helena where he works, to boost funds for the town’s football club.

And, the generous barman is even going to throw his own wages for the night into the pot of money raised through the evening.

Jonathan, 24, has been a Hartlepool United supporter since he was ten and believes his selfless gesture of giving up his own hard-earned cash is the least he can do.

He said: “I just think every little bit helps and I think we all need to do our bit.”

Hartlepool United has until January 25 to raise £200,000 to prevent it going into administration.

Jonathan, who lives in the King Oswy area of Hartlepool, has been a season ticket holder at the club for many years.

The former High Tunstall pupil, said he would be devastated if the town was to lose its football team.

He said: “The football club is one of the favourite things for the people of Hartlepool, we really need this club.

“I don’t know what I would do without it, I can’t imagine not going to a match on a Saturday, It would be weird.”

After coming up with the idea of the fund-raising night in the pub, which takes place tonight, Jonathan said lots of people have come on board to support the event. It is free to go along and everyone is welcome.

He hopes to raise around £1,000 with the event.

During the evening the bar will welcome DJ Taffy Turner as he plays music, holds a quiz, hosts a karaoke session and runs a race night.

There will also be a raffle with prizes donated by businesses, including a framed shirt pledged by Flannagans accountancy firm, the use of a convertible car by Mercedes, two tickets to the Club Enclosure at the Cheltenham Festival by Romero insurance and a mobile phone gifted by Talkabout.

A regular at the venue has also donated a bottle of spirits and Camerons Brewery has also offered a prize of a tour for 16 people, plus items including fleeces and beer, which will be given as spot prizes.