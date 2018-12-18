Hartlepool-based Camerons Brewery raises a glass to the RNLI with launch of new beers

The lifesaving RNLI charity is set to gain as Camerons Brewery announces details for a new range of beers which will launch in 2019.

The range, which is known as ‘Anchor’, will consist of one permanent keg, two permanent cask beers, and 11 monthly seasonal ales all inspired by the brewer’s coastal heritage and each name and design has a nautical reference.

Travis Moore

Camerons commissioned American artist Travis Moore, known for his ‘Sharpism’ pieces, and he has created 13 different designs based of the beer names the brewery created.

Head of marketing at the brewery Yousef Doubooni said: “We first met Travis when we launched our Motörhead collaboration beer, Röad Crew. Travis was invited to our launch party, given that he created the iconic Lemmy Kilmister memorial statue situated at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in LA.

"We have been in touch with Travis since then, and we really felt his simple Sharpie style art would work beautifully with the beers in this range. We have been working on the various designs with Travis over the last 6 months and we are delighted with the outcome of these.

“The imagery on each of these designs is very distinctive and offers a fresh clean theme on this range. We have had some great feedback on this imagery so far and we are looking forward to seeing these feature in pubs across the UK."

Artist Travis Moore added: “I just want to say thank you to all the folks at Camerons, especially Yousef, for involving me in this killer project. It’s such a great concept and what an awesome experience this entire creative process has been! I am so pleased with the designs we created, and I’m really looking forward to seeing the final product on the shelves and in the pubs this coming year.”

The beers themselves are based of classic styles with a modern twist. These new recipes have been developed and trialed by head brewer Chris Deakin, and include a chocolate stout, best bitter, IPA, Dunkel hefeweizen, blondes, steam beer, pale rye, red rye and brown ale.

Sanctuary, which is a 3.8% cask (4.0% keg) pale ale was launched earlier this year and will feature alongside new beer Old Sea Dog which is a 4.3% cask brown ale within the brewers' permanent portfolio. The 11 guest beers will kick off from February with the 4.1% chocolate stout, Sea Coal.

To further add to the coastal theme, the brewer has also partnered with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and will be donating 5p from every pint sold of their Sanctuary and May seasonal beer May Day to the lifesaving charity.

Phil Bebbington, sales director at Camerons said: “I have been with Camerons for just over a year and it occurred to me that the brewery has never really celebrated their coastal heritage with a range of beers. We felt it was time to develop this and working alongside our new brewing team here we have created some beautiful new beers to go with the fantastic new imagery Travis has produced.

“Being a supporter of the RNLI myself I felt very passionately about working with them on this range of beers. I was delighted when we were able to agree a partnership with them and I hope we can raise some much needed funds for this organisation. It is amazing to think it costs around £480,000 per a day to run their lifesaving service, and we hope our donation will not only raise funds but also further awareness of the great work the RNLI and their amazing volunteers do."

Helen Loynes, community funding manager for the RNLI, added: “We are very excited about teaming up with Camerons and look forward to working with them. We are sure the RNLI beers will be delicious and the money will go towards helping our volunteers continue saving lives at sea.”

The brewer has also announced that they are rebranding their ’heritage’ range of beers including their iconic Strongarm ‘Ruby Red’ ale and classic North East beer Trophy Special. These beers will have a retro look and feel, and the new designs will feature early next year.

The brewer has confirmed that it will release a minimum of six new beers from their recently launched Tooth & Claw brewery in 2019.