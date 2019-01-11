Hartlepool Borough Council ‘help to bring back happy memories’ with care homes investment

Councillors have praised extra investment in care homes in Hartlepool used for facilities to help bring back memories for elderly residents.

Hartlepool Borough Council bosses have made a number of improvements to care homes across the area to improve facilities for older people, including the installation of sensory gardens, iPads, lighting and conservatories at different sites.

Jeanette Willis, head of strategic commissioning for adult services, praised the scheme and said a highlight was the ‘virtual train’ created using a television and chairs at Wynyard Woods.

She said: “There’s been some fantastic work, it has really brought lots of very positive memories back for residents.

“It is really important that the care homes speak to their residents and know their residents to tap into what they need.”

Coun Mike Young said: “This is a fantastic piece of work and everyone should be really pleased with themselves.”

In February last year councils across the country were given allocations from the Government’s Improved Better Care Fund to improve care home provision for older people.

To date £217,000 has been spent in care homes across Hartlepool, with most being ring-fenced one-off funding made available for improvements, and £350,000 is expected to be spent by the time work is complete.

Chair of the adult and community based services committee, Coun Stephen Thomas tabled a motion for councillors to visit some of the care homes to see the new facilities first hand, which was unanimously passed.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service