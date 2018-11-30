Hartlepool Borough Council wins national 'Value Award' for Centre for Independent Living

Hartlepool Borough Council has won a national award for the creation of a centre for independent living in the town.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Building, Design and Construction Team are celebrating after winning a national award for the Hartlepool Centre for Independent Living project.

The service team beat tough competition from five other finalists to win the prestigious ‘Value Award’ at the annual Constructing Excellence National Awards 2018.

The Centre for Independent Living project was commended for reducing the operational cost of five buildings into one, realising savings through reduced utility, staffing, transportation and building maintenance costs whilst increasing income from the use of a functional hall, training rooms, a cafe and additional services.

It was said that these annual awards act as a ‘showcase for excellence in the built environment sector across England and Wales, bringing together the nine regional winners in each of thirteen categories to celebrate the very best of the best’.

Hartlepool Borough Council was also nominated in the Civils Project of the Year category for the Hartlepool Town Wall scheme, which won in the North East regional awards earlier this year.

Tony Hanson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Assistant Director of Environmental Services and Neighbourhoods, said: “We are extremely proud of the Hartlepool Centre for Independent Living project and the benefits its users receive.

“Surveys conducted throughout the scheme highlighted that parents and carers felt they had been listened to and that staff have a greater enthusiasm for their work. Not only this, but the service exceeded financial targets for efficiencies by 30%.

“We are very pleased this has been recognised at a national level, and I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate every member of the team and wider staff members whose important work has contributed to this award win.”

The Hartlepool Centre for Independent Living project began back in 2012, when a need was identified for a single building to exist within the local community that would offer a range of services to meet the diverse needs of those with learning and physical disabilities.