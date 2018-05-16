Hartlepool cafe set for Royal celebration for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

The Royal wedding will be the icing on the cake for a cafe as it puts on a special celebration to mark Price Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.

The Place in the Park is all set for Saturday’s celebration with bunting and Union flags on display.

Maria Seymour (centre) with Place In The Park Coffee Shop staff Megan Angus (left) and Samantha Crowther ready for the Royal Wedding. Picture by FRANK REID

When the day of the ceremony arrives, staff will top off their outfits with tiaras as they serve, with a brilliant bake in the pipeline to add to the occasion.

Owner Maria Seymour, who has been at the helm of the Ward Jackson Park venue for a decade, is planning on making her own lemon and elderflower cakes to copy the flavour of that to be created by London baker Claire Ptak for the Royal couple’s day at Windsor Castle.

Her version will be made as cup cakes so that customers can have their own little taste of the party piece and while the real deal will be decorated with fresh flowers, Maria’s will be topped off with sprinkles and edible glitter.

She said: “We have different themes throughout the year and we thought this was a great option. “It’s a one-off event to celebrate the wedding of Harry and Meghan so we will be putting on a special day.

“We’ve already put up the Union Jacks and the bunting and it’s looking really good.

“People have been asking ‘What are the flags for Maria?’ and when we’ve said why they say of course, so we’re trying to get everybody involved.

“I love the royals and I think they’re really important to us.”

The cafe, which has a team of 12 staff, put up similar decorations when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married on April 29, 2011.

Maria added: “Harry and Meghan have a very different style and are putting their own mark on things.

“When you’re used to big events, you take things in your stride.

“We hope people come in if they’re taking a break from watching it on the television for some refreshments and to enjoy a walk in the park.”

Visitors to the cafe during the ceremony will be able to listen in on the radio.