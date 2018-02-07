Hartlepool campaign to support parents with half-term sessions

A new campaign is being launched to raise awareness in Hartlepool of the impact parents’ relationships have on their children as well as on their own health and wellbeing.

The campaign, called ‘Through Their Eyes’ and featuring the slogan ‘When you are blue they feel it too’, will encourage people to think about what children see and feel when there is ongoing conflict at home and will raise awareness of the support available to parents who are going through difficult times.

It is being run by the Healthy Relationships Partnership Hartlepool – a partnership between Changing Futures North-East, Hartlepool Borough Council, Belle Vue Sports, Community & Youth Centre and Tavistock Relationships which works to support parental relationships and improve life for children.

The partnership – which is one of three pilots in England – is funded by the Early Action Neighbourhood Fund, the Big Lottery Fund, Comic Relief and the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation.

The campaign will be launched tomorrow at a conference for invited professionals called ‘Relationships Matter’, organised by the Partnership at Hartlepool College of Further Education.The Partnership will also be running a series of drop-in events for Hartlepool parents where they will be able to chat, meet the Partnership’s friendly team and find out more about the help available.

These events – which will also include activities for children - are:

Monday, February 12, Belle Vue Sports, Community & Youth Centre, Kendal Road, 11am-1pm;

Tuesday, February 13, Wharton Trust, The Annexe, Wharton Terrace, 11am-1pm;

Wednesday, February 14, Kilmarnock Road Children & Young People Family Resource Centre, 11am-1pm and Community Hub Central, York Road, 1pm-3pm;

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 15, 16 and 17, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre (ground floor, main square, near the B&M store) 9.30am-3pm.

There’s also advice and support available on the Partnership’s new website at www.hrphartlepool.co.uk

Councillor Alan Clark, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “It’s vital for every youngster to have the happiest, most stable childhood possible, and a good relationship between their parents is the cornerstone of that.

“We all face tough times during our lives and if parents feel their relationship is under pressure, I hope they will take up the friendly advice and support that’s on offer. It’s always good to talk and share a problem.”

Jayne Moules, the Partnership’s Project Lead, said: “In today’s world, parents face some tough challenges, such as finances and work, which can leave them little or no time to maintain the quality of their own relationship.

“This in turn can trigger stress and conflict – or at worst a complete relationship breakdown – which not only has a very bad effect on their own health and wellbeing, it has a very big impact on their young children too.

“We’re encouraging people to talk about their relationships and to get help if they need it and together we can achieve a happier, healthier Hartlepool for both parents and children alike.”

The Healthy Relationships Partnership Hartlepool can be contacted on (01429) 891444 or email: enquiries@hrphartlepool.co.uk