Hartlepool car dealership supports Golden Flatts Primary School's litter picking initiative
The dealership has supplied the school with high-visibility jackets, emblazoned with both the school's and Bristol Street Motors' logos, to support the pupils’ litter-picking efforts.
As part of their curriculum focusing on environmental awareness, the pupils of Golden Flatts Primary School are engaging in a series of activities designed to promote green issues and waste reduction.
The initiative to provide the hi-vis jackets was inspired by a personal connection.
A colleague at Bristol Street Motors’ head office in Gateshead, whose wife is a Year Six teacher at the school, proposed the idea based on the company’s own litter picks around their estate.
Simon Sumner, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Ford Hartlepool, said: “We are immensely proud to support Golden Flatts Primary School in their admirable efforts to keep their local environment clean and tidy.
"It’s inspiring to see the younger generation take such an active role in environmental conservation.
"We believe that small community actions can lead to significant environmental benefits. This collaboration not only helps the pupils in their environmental projects but also strengthens community bonds.”
The donation of these hi-vis jackets will ensure that the pupils can conduct their litter picks safely and visibly.
