Hartlepool charity’s summer play scheme £11,000 boost

Children and young people with additional needs are enjoying a range of activities and outdoor adventures thanks to a donation of more than £11,000.

Hartlepool’s Families First North East was delighted to receive the generous financial boost from the Hays Travel Foundation.

Business development officer Lisa Wilson outside of Cafe One77 York Road. Picture by FRANK REID

It means Families First have been able to run a series of adventurous activities in its school holiday scheme, described as a lifeline to families.

The charity, based at One77, in York Road, says the funding is helping them to meet a growing demand for places and find new and exciting activities that challenge the children and instil confidence that will last a lifetime.

Nicola Thompson, Families First’s Section Head for Children and Young People, said: “There is an ever-increasing demand on our services in July and August due to the school holidays.

“We’re excited to bring a varied holiday provision this year which has been possible because of this amazing gift.

“Thank you, Hays Foundation, this will be a summer to remember.”

It will help to cover travel costs, contribute to refreshments and activity costs.

Families First says its holiday scheme is a lifeline for families who have a child with additional needs.

Lisa Wilson, Families First Business Development Officer, added: “We have been up to Newcastle doing things that are slightly ambitious and quite exciting for the children like raft building and canoeing.

“We really try to push their confidence and try to get them to do things they might otherwise shy away from.”

Families First visited Hays Travel, in York Road, Hartlepool, to collect the donation.

Founded in 2015, the Hays Travel Foundation works with organisations that support young people to help achieve their potential.

A spokesperson for it said: “We were delighted to be able to donate some money to Families First North East to help them provide their summer play schemes to children with additional needs.

“We hope the children enjoy their summer adventures and that parents and carers benefit from an invaluable break.”

To find out about the type of support Families First provides visit www.familiesfirstne.co.uk or call (01429) 867016.

For details about the Hays Travel Foundation visit www.haystravel.co.uk/foundation