Hartlepool company Utility Alliance joins forces with electric vehicle charging specialist

Energy firm Utility Alliance and rapidly-growing electric vehicle (EV) charging specialists EO Charging have joined forces in a partnership which could revolutionise the UK’s EV charging market.

Utility Alliance has a working relationship with about 50 of the biggest energy suppliers across the UK and Europe and is now taking its first steps into the charging sector.

The partnership will see EO’s team manufacture its EV charging technology from its Stowmarket headquarters, with Utility Alliance workingwork with clients to pick the correct EO hardware/software via site surveys to get the best siting and power arrangements. Installation is then provided with support of the portfolio over its lifetime.

Chief executive Darren Sutherland said: “We have grown rapidly since our formation in 2015, but to make sure that growth continues it is vital that we provide our customers with innovative energy efficiency and support services.

“There is little doubt that the evolution of Electric Vehicles and associated charging infrastructure is going to be high on the list of our customers Sustainability plans and we want to help them easily implement them.

“We have been extremely impressed by Charlie Jardine and his team at EO. There are a lot of similarities between the two businesses and by the same token, a lot of synergies.

“It is a very exciting time for both companies and we look forward to working with them.”