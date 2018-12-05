Hartlepool construction firm Gus Robinson Developments Limited bought by housing association

Hartlepool construction firm Gus Robinson Developments Limited has been bought by a housing group.

Thirteen Homes, part of Thirteen Group, has acquired the business.

Gus Robinson Developments Limited currently employs around 50 people in the North East.

With revenues for its current financial year forecast to be in the region of £25million, the company delivers construction projects for clients ranging from local authorities and health trusts, through to private businesses and registered housing providers.

Founded in 1976, the business has been owned by Dan Robinson and his mother Judith since the death of his father, Gus, in 2011.

Thirteen Homes has acquired 100% of the business, which will continue to be based in Hartlepool, trading as Gus Robinson Developments Ltd where it will be operated by its existing management team in partnership with Thirteen Homes.

Thirteen has also pledged its support to the Gus Robinson Foundation, which helps local young people on their pathway to successful careers and sporting achievement.

Thirteen Homes is the housing development arm of Thirteen Group, which is the largest housing association in the North East, owning and managing just under 34,000 homes from an area covering Northumberland to York.

Through Thirteen Homes houses for outright sale are constructed with the profits reinvested by Thirteen Group in its social housing delivery.

In addition to delivering homes for sale, Gus Robinson Developments will also deliver affordable housing schemes and specialist housing projects on behalf of Thirteen Group.

The acquisition of Gus Robinson Developments, which has a long-standing trading relationship with Thirteen, will enable Thirteen to increase its building activity to meet the requirements of communities in the North East and North Yorkshire.

Gus Robinson Developments will still provide contracting construction and building services to current and potential new customers such as housing associations, housebuilders and local authorities as well other organisations across the region.

Dan Robinson said: “It was always at the forefront of our minds when we entered this process that we sold the business to an organisation that embodied similar values to those that have underpinned Gus Robinson Developments throughout the company’s incredible journey.

"In Thirteen Group, I am delighted to say we have found that organisation.

Stephen Bell, managing director of Gus Robinson Developments, said: “Over the last five years, the business has become a major delivery partner to affordable housing providers and private developers in the North East.

"This work will continue and as part of Thirteen Group, I have no doubt that the business will continue to go from strength to strength.

"Thirteen Group have an exciting development programme and the team at Gus Robinson are looking forward to delivering many new homes for Thirteen Group, as well as other organisations, over the coming years”

Ian Wardle, CEO of Thirteen Group, said: “As one of our long-standing construction partners we have always been impressed with the quality of homes delivered by Gus Robinson Developments and we are convinced that as part of Thirteen the company will flourish further and play a more significant role in the development of the North of England’s housing requirements for us and other organisations that need construction and building services.”

Craig Taylor, managing director of Thirteen Homes, said: “We are looking forward to working alongside Steve and the Gus Robinson Developments team, continuing to develop the company’s project capabilities and market presence.

"We are also exceptionally proud that Thirteen will continue to support the Gus Robinson legacy through the foundation, which provides invaluable support and opportunities for young people in the region.”

David Nixon, RG Corporate Finance Manager said: “Despite the unfortunate circumstances in 2011, Dan has gone on to build upon his father’s legacy developing the company into a leading housing contractor, winning many awards along the way.

"The geographic synergies and shared ambitions of the two organisations to deliver high quality homes for the North of England will create mutual benefits and enable Gus Robinson Developments to continue its important role within the region whilst expanding its operations further.”