Hartlepool councillors give their verdict on hospital trust inspection result

Health watchdogs told Hartlepool councillors that a hospital trust has improved since their last inspection.

Members of the Care Quality Commission (CQC) regulator gave a presentation of their recent inspection of North Tees and Hartlepool Foundation Trust which runs Hartlepool and North Tees university hospitals.

The trust was rated as ‘good’ overall which was one grading better than its previous inspection in 2015 when it was classed as ‘requires improvement’.

Members of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Audit and Governance Committee, which scrutinises health issues, welcomed the improvement.

At North Tees inspectors looked at its urgent and emergency services, medical care, and maternity.

At Hartlepool hospital they focussed on maternity services. Each area was rated under headings of how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led they were.

Angie Brown from the CQC said: “At core service level we found that they had sufficient staffing.

“There was evidence of good multi disciplinary team working and there was some good health promotion going on.”

She said the A&E department at North Tees was one of the best in the region with some ‘outstanding’ elements for how caring staff were.

“We got some really good feedback from patients. We saw staff going the extra mile to deliver that extra level of care.”

Regarding leadership Ms Brown added: “The executive team and board all had the experience, capability and integrity to deliver their strategy and manage risk.”

Councillors sought assurances that staffing levels were sufficient to cope with demand.

Coun Brenda Harrison questioned the patient feedback saying: “It’s not always reflecting what’s happening.”

Chair of the committee Coun Ray Martin-Wells said: “I have got to say it is heartening that the trust has improved.” He added: “Of course we would like an A&E in Hartlepool but I think we have a very good urgent care facility.”