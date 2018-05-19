Hartlepool couple marry at same moment as Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not the only couple to get married today.

At exactly the same time as the Royal couple were exchanging their vows in front of a worldwide audience of billions, Hartlepool couple Rebecca Wilkie and Christopher Porritt also tied the knot.

Rebecca Wilkie walking into church with her dad Kevin

Rebecca and Christopher chose the beautiful St Mary Magdalene Church in Hart village where they were married in front of 80 family and close friends.

The blushing bride, 29, who works for Middleton Grange shopping centre, is pleased to be sharing her special day with royalty.

She told the Mail: "There has been so much build up for Harry and Meghan it has felt like we have been outshined a little bit.

"But it will be nice next year to think we are sharing our anniversary with the prince."

Rebecca Wilkie with her dad Kevin and bridesmaids at St Mary Magdalene Church Hart Village. Picture by Frank Reid

And just like the Royal couple, Rebecca and Christopher were blessed with glorious sunshine.

"It is he happiest day of our lives," added Rebecca.

The couple chose their wedding date before Harry announced he was to marry Hollywood actress Meghan.

Rebecca, of Brierton, Hartlepool, previously said: “I was a bit shocked at first when Harry and Meghan announced the date but then I started to get a bit excited because who gets married on the same day as a prince?"

Christopher, 30, a technician for a doctor’s surgery proposed in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World on holiday in Orlando, Florida.

They have been together for eight years after meeting at a friend’s party at King John’s Tavern.

The celebrations are continuing into the afternoon and night with a reception at the Best Western Grand Hotel.