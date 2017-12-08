Hartlepool duo LIV’n’G hope to hit the Christmas charts for charity

A Hartlepool duo have their eyes on chart success once again.

The latest track by town act LIV’n’G, One by One – Christmas Song, is available to download from today.

The girls, Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher, reached number four in the official UK charts in July with “Smile for Bradley” and are on track to make thousands for the charity.

The song was created for six-year-old Bradley Lowery and his fight with neuroblastoma. Since the Blackhall youngster’s death The Bradley Lowery Foundation is continuing to raise money in his memory to help other sick children.

Now, LIV’n’G are setting their sights on Christmas chart success with new single One by One.

The sisters say One by One is an upbeat track with a message at it’s heart, at a time when every child should be smiling and every family be brimming with Christmas cheer, there are some who have nothing to look forward to on Christmas morning and we should be thinking about and helping them.

The key message of the single is to give the gift of Christmas to every child this year.

However, this single isn’t just the work of 16-year-old Olivia and Georgia, 23, it also features more than 150 primary school children singing the chorus, and when their collective voices come in, it lifts the track to another level.

Olivia said: “We were in awe of the schools and the children, the way they picked it up, they were all so lovely.”

Georgia added: “We spent at least a day with each school and hearing the children sing the chorus really, really took your breath away.”

The last 12 months have been a whirlwind for the two sisters, having chart success, supporting BBC The Voice Winner Kevin Simm, X Factor favourites Union J, Sam Lavery, Joey Devries and Rebecca Ferguson, their video for “Smile” having one million views and two million shares on Facebook, with the likes of MTV, BT and other music channels showing the video.

Vodafone recently announced LIV’n’G as an act to watch out for in 2018, naming them in the same list as Dua Lipa, Julia Michaels and Maggie Lindemann.

Every penny raised from the single is to be donated to a children’s charity.

One by One can be pre-ordered from today and will be officially released on December 15, 2017, just in time for the Christmas Chart.

To download it visit www.livngmusic.com/home.