Forty-year-old Amelia Pearce, originally from Hartlepool, launched Monkey Hanger Co and its first range of freshly roasted coffee in the US in May in a bid to share the legend of her hometown.

She is now debuting her first product in the UK with a new gin called the Monkey Hanger, which has been produced in collaboration with PitWheel Distillery, in Station Town, Wingate.

Ms Pearce, who went to English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College and now lives in Las Vegas, said: “While travelling, people would ask where I was from and it would lead to the sharing of the Monkey Hanger story, which people just loved and remembered. So, it seemed a natural choice to build a brand based on the legend.

Company founder, Amelia Pearce, with her Monkey Hanger gin.

"However, it is also very important to me that the business helps to positively promote the local area and showcases regional products.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Derrick Rickard, managing director and distiller at PitWheel Distillery, said: “As a small, family run craft gin distillery, PitWheel are extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to work in collaboration with Amelia in creating the first Monkey Hanger gin.

"From the beginning, she had a clear vision of what she wanted to achieve with the gin and with the historical links to her hometown - similar to our own branding ethos - it made working together in bringing this to market a no brainer.”

The gin will initially be stocked at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, in Hartlepool, but can also be bought online.

Ms Pearce said: “We are delighted to be launching our gin with the support of The National Museum of the Royal Navy, Hartlepool. It couldn’t be a more fitting location for our gin, and we are very grateful to Simon for the opportunity.”

Simon Walsh, operations manager at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Hartlepool, said: “We are always on the lookout for local products, and Monkey Hanger gin is a perfect fit for our location.

"The Monkey Hanger legend is an important part of the local story and for our visitors to be able to take away a part of the legend is fantastic.”