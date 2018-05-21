Hartlepool families urged to consider becoming foster carers

As Foster Care Fortnight enters its second week, people in Hartlepool and East Durham are being urged to consider becoming a foster carer.

The call comes in the light of the need to recruit hundreds of new carers here in the North East.

Adam, part of a foster care family.

Foster Care Fortnight is The Fostering Network’s annual campaign to raise the profile of fostering and to show how foster care transforms lives.

The Network says a total of 450 new foster families need to be found in the region in the coming year to “ensure that all children who need fostering can live with the right family to meet their needs”.

There is a particular need for families who can foster teenagers and groups of brothers and sisters.

The new figures show that 8,100 families are needed across the UK.

“Without more foster families coming forward, and especially those who could foster teenagers and sibling groups, some children will find themselves living a long way from their family, school and friends, being split up from brothers and sisters, or being placed with a foster carer who might not have the right skills to meet their specific needs,” said a Network spokesperson.

“Fostering is one of the most varied, challenging and rewarding jobs you can do.

“Every year, tens of thousands of children across the UK need foster carers while they can’t live with their own families.

“Like other jobs working with children, fostering isn’t easy, but is very rewarding and makes a huge difference to children’s lives.

“Foster carers come from all backgrounds and bring a wide range of life and work experiences.

“They receive training and support to help them develop the skills to meet the needs of children in care.”

To be a foster carer, people need to be at least 21 years-old (although by law you can apply to foster from 18); to have a spare bedroom big enough for a young person to live in; to be a full-time resident in the UK or have leave to remain and be able to give the time to care for a child or young person, often on a full-time basis.