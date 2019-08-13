Hartlepool fire: Live updates as emergency services called to blaze at sheltered accommodation
Cleveland Fire Brigade and Cleveland Police were called to a blaze at a sheltered accommodation complex in Hartlepool.
By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 17:53
The fire service sent three appliances to Newholm Court, in Ormesby Road, with crews from Hartlepool, Billingham and Thornaby in attendance. A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police confirmed on Tuesday, August 13 that the force had been notified of the incident at 3.30pm. Newholm Court is described as retirement housing. Thirteen housing group has confirmed that the incident was at one of its properties.