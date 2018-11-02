Hartlepool firm’s £11,000 boost helps families affected by autism

Families affected by autism got to let their hair down at a fun day thanks to a substantial cash boost from a town company.

Circus skills, face painting, soft play, computer games and access to a farm were enjoyed by around 30 Hartlepool children and their families at local autism support charity Daisy Chain.

The activity day was part of a series of extra services for Hartlepool families affected by autism launched by Daisy Chain.

It and other planned events are in response to demand from Hartlepool families who wanted to access Daisy Chain, based in Norton, but travel was often an issue.

Thanks to Hartlepool subsea power cables company JDR Cable Systems, return transport was made available after the company raised £11,000 at its annual ball.

Daisy Chain’s head of services Jenny Hewitt said: “It was a lovely day for our Hartlepool families and an excellent chance for them to see all we offer at Daisy Chain.

“As well as all the activities, families were able to enjoy a relaxed environment which is autism friendly and set up to allow them the time and space to have fun that is not always possible in a mainstream environment.”

Mandy Marriner, one of the organisers of the JDR charity ball, said: “It’s important to us as a major employer in Hartlepool to ensure we give back to the community.”

Earlier this year, Daisy Chain set up a new Hartlepool Links parent support group in the town.

Funded by NHS Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group, meetings are every Monday at West View Resource Centre, on Miers Avenue, at 10am until noon.

In the last year, registration of Hartlepool families to Daisy Chain’s services has increased by 40% with 25 parents registering for the Links support group.

For more information about services provided by Daisy Chain call (01642) 531248.