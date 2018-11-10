Hartlepool fundraiser shows support for Great North Air Ambulance with charity night

A life-saving service has been given a lift thanks to a fundraising night organised by a long-standing supporter.

Ian Glass, who has battled a range of health problems himself, still found time to organise the event in aid of the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Ian Glass presents Tracy Bowstead of the Great North Air Ambulance with the money he raised from a charity night at Hartlepool Catholic Club.

It was held at Hartlepool Catholic Club, in Marlowe Road, in September and featured entertainment from town duo The Rockaholics.

The night raised a total of £411.50 and Ian presented it to the air ambulance’s fundraising assistant Tracy Bowstead.

Ian, 36, was diagnosed with Klinefelter’s Syndrome, a chromosomal abnormality when he was 12.

The syndrome, which affects around one in 500 male infants, means an affected boy is born with extra X chromosomes in his cells.

Ian also has hepatitis and has been in and out of hospital in both Middlesbrough and Newcastle recently with a liver problem and serious ulcer on his elbow.

But he was determined to help the air ambulance as he has done for a number of years.

Ian, who lives in the Murray Street area, said: “I have been raising money for the air ambulance for about eight years.

“I did miss one year because I wasn’t very well.

“I first started when I saw on television about a little girl who came off a horse and got stuck in between some rocks and the air ambulance came out.

“I have also seen it when I have been at James Cook hospital.”

Tracy said the money raised by Ian will help to save lives.

She said: “It’s a fantastic amount. The money will be used to help save people’s lives in the community.

“It keeps our helicopter flying. We appreciate it so much.

“We couldn’t carry on doing what we do and saving people’s lives with out the support and generosity of the public like Ian.”

The Great North Air Ambulance Service operates three helicopters all year round across the North East, North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

With their on board doctors and paramedics it means casualties have abetter chance of survival and can get to hospital quicker than by road ambulance.