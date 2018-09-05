Hartlepool girl, 9, to take on Junior Great North Run for RNLI

A nine-year-old from Hartlepool is getting ready to take on the Junior Great North Run to raise funds for the RNLI.

Millie Crangle hopes to raise £200 for Hartlepool RNLI - where her dad, Mark, is part of the volunteer crew.

Millie Crangle with her dad Mark. Picture credit: RNLI/Tom Collins

Millie said: "I am really looking forward to the run and have been training for a few weeks now.

"I am really proud of my dad being part of the RNLI and the work he does helping to save lives at sea which is why I am taking part in this run to help raise some money for them.

"He is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week and when his pager goes off whether he is having his tea or just watching the telly he dashes off to the lifeboat station to help people who may be in trouble at sea."

Millie will take on the 4km challenge in Newcastle on Saturday September 8.

Millie Crangle with her dad Mark. Picture credit: RNLI/Tom Collins

She wrote: "I am running the Junior Great North Run for the first time.

"My mam has done the Great North Run twice and I saw how much she enjoyed the day that I wanted to do it.

"I have chosen to run for the Hartlepool lifeboat station.

"My dad is a volunteer crew member so we know first hand what that entails.

"Their pager might go in the middle of the night or during family time, we've even been known to abandon a trolley in Asda!"

Millie’s dad, Mark, added: "Millie has been training for several weeks now and is very excited about taking part in the event.

"I am delighted that Millie is running to raise some money for the charity and both myself and my wife Karen are really looking forward to being there to cheer her on at Newcastle next Saturday."

To sponsor Millie click here.