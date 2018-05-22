Hartlepool golfers in the swing for charities

Golfers raised hundreds of pounds for two worthwhile causes after getting into the swing of an annual fundraising drive.

Players from the senior’s section at Hartlepool’s High Throston Golf Course raised money over eight months for Macmillan Cancer Support and the New Hartlepool MS Society.

It started back in September at the chairman’s charity day which included a tombola, putting competition and green fees donated by the course owners the Sturrock family.

Proceeds from a weekly competition where players make a contribution to the charities if they make a three or four-par hole with just two strokes also added to the total.

Players recently presented £240 each to Liz Airey from Macmillan Cancer Support and Sylvia Moore and Derek Mitchell of the New Hartlepool MS Society.

Norman Turnbull, chairman of the seniors section, said: “Every September we have a dedicated day of fundraising.

“It is all with the aim of raising as much as we can to start it off and then raise a little bit each week up to April.

“The charities were picked because of the Sturrock family having personal affinities with them and we all wanted to give back a little support.

“Macmillan nursed the club’s previous owners Fred and Joyce Sturrock who passed away last year in their final months.”

The golf club has previously supported Alice House Hospice through the chairman’s charity day.