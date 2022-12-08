Anna Campbell Hairdressing, in York Road, won two awards for best salon team and best customer experience for the year 2022 in County Durham.

Hosted by renowned hair stylist Errol Douglas, the London ceremony was attended by thousands of salons from across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2017, the Salon Awards offers regional recognition to salons, hairdressers and barbers for their work and dedication to the industry.

Anna Campbell (front right) with her daughter Chloe (front left) and staff. From left: Chris Dixon, Megan Leonard, Ellie Clapham, Amy Salvin and Amy Snowdon.

Anna Campbell, who has owned Anna Campbell Hairdressing for 16 years, said: “It’s great to receive the award. We’re really pleased.”

She added: “Our clients have supported us and we have put quite a lot back into the client experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Campbell Hairdressing has applied for awards before but never on this scale.

Anna said: “Sometimes you look at them and think, it will never happen to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Campbell, owner of Anna Campbell Hairdressing.

A spokesperson from the awards said: "We are delighted so many came to support this year, without this, we could not continue to recognise the talent of individuals and salons as we do, and continue our mission to give as many hair professionals across the UK the opportunities that taking part creates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna, who has been a hairdresser for 31 years, has been followed into the industry by her daughter, Chloe Campbell, who left English Martyrs Catholic School in 2021 to become an apprentice at the salon.

Anna said: “It is a great industry. Luckily, it is not something you can get on the internet so we are not going anywhere soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad