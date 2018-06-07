Hartlepool junction lights get upgrade

Traffic lights at a busy Hartlepool intersection have been upgraded by highway officials.

A new right turn filter has been created at the junction where Hart Lane, Wiltshire Way and Tarnston Road meet in a bid to improve safety.

The new right turn filter has been added for traffic heading into town down Hart Lane and seeking to turn right into Tarnston Road on Naisberry Park.

Traffic on Hart Lane continues to run in both directions at the same time.

But right -turning vehicles are now held until traffic travelling straight ahead is brought to a halt.

Both right turns now run together, meaning that vehicles no longer have to risk crossing on-coming traffic.

Councillor Brenda Loynes, who has campaigned for action as the junction is in her Rural West ward, welcomed the changes.

She said: “There have been a number of accidents involving motorists turning right into Tarnston Road over the years.

“Large vehicles waiting to turn right into Wiltshire Way can sometimes partially obscure their view, leading some to take chances.

“The changes to the traffic lights will make it much safer for motorists by eliminating the conflict between right turning and straight ahead traffic.”

Councillor Paul Beck, Vice Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, added: “We want to ensure that motorists are aware of the changes and we would urge right-turning traffic to follow the arrows to ensure the smooth and safe operation of the junction.”