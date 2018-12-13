Hartlepool knife man jailed after takeway disturbance

Two brothers have been jailed for a knife and pepper spray incident at a takeaway.

Twenty-Six year old Jordan Ryder, from Hartlepool, was caught on CCTV being chased away by the owners of the shop in Stirling Way, Thornaby, after he sprayed the can of pepper into one man's eyes.

His brother, Christopher, 29, arrived on the scene with a large kitchen knife which he handed over to him, Teesside Crown Court was told

The judge the Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Simon Bourne-Arton imposed a five-year restraining order on them banning them from the takeaway or having any contact with the owners.

Prosecutor Emma Atkinson said that the weapons were not recovered by police after the Saturday night incident on June 23.

Jordan Ryder, of Derwent Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and the pepper spray.

Christopher Ryder, of The Avenue, Thornaby, was jailed for eight months after he admitted possession of the knife.

The judge told them: "I cannot overlook the roles of people armed with large kitchen knives in the the street."

Paul Abrahams, defending Jordan Ryder, said that he went equipped with the pepper spray and he saw that the owners had a large piece of wood.

He fled the area and his brother had foolishly brought a knife which he took off him.

Damian Sabino, defending Christopher Ryder, said that he was at home preparing a meal with the knife when his brother phoned him.

He left the house to help his brother.