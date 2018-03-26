Hartlepool life boat crews recover part of upturned boat

Hartlepool life boat crews have recovered part of an upturned boat.

Following a request from Humber Coastguard, the Hartlepool RNLI all-weather lifeboat and volunteer crew launched at 10.55am on Saturday, March 24, to investigate a report of an upturned hull of a boat approximately six miles off Seaham.

On arrival at the scene it was discovered that the upturned hull was only a section of a larger boat.

The section of the boat which appeared to have been in the sea for a considerable time was retrieved from the water and brought back to the Ferry Road lifeboat station for disposal.

The all-weather lifeboat was refuelled and made ready for service by again by 12.30pm.