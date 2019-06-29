Hartlepool lifeboat rescues broken-down boat
Hartlepool’s lifeboat has been called to help a broken-down boat off the town.
The volunteer crew was called out shortly before lunchtime today, to go to the aid of a boat which was drifting.
A spokesman said: “The RNLI was paged by Humber Coastguard at 11.09am today, Saturday June 29, 29th to assist a 21ft boat that had suffered mechanical failure off the Heugh breakwater.
“The inshore lifeboat and volunteer crew launched at 11.23am and were alongside the casualty vessel within a few minutes.
“The boat with three people on board was towed the short distance to Hartlepool Marina arriving there at 11.45am.
“The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 11.55am and was refuelled and made ready for service by 12.20pm.”
Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Operations manager Chris Hornsey said “This was a straight forward tow job which the volunteer crew train for on a regular basis.2