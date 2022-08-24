Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew of RNLI volunteers was paged at 6.22pm on Tuesday, August 23, to assist the 21ft yacht that had suffered mechanical failure near Steetley Pier.

The inshore lifeboat Solihull was launched at 6.36pm and came alongside the vessel at 6.44pm.

The lifeboat then towed the stricken yacht to Kafiga Landings, at the Headland, where the local Coastguard team were on hand to offer some sea safety advice to the three crew members.

The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 7.25pm, where it was refuelled and made ready for service by 7.50pm

Hartlepool RNLI Deputy launch authority Steve Pounder issued a reminder to anyone going to sea, adding: “It’s vital that anyone heading out to sea has the correct communication equipment and lifejackets.”

The sea state was slight, with a 6-10 knot westerly wind.